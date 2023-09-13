Mushrooming of universities

It is shocking to see that go-ahead was given for establishment of 24 universities through private member bills in the National Assembly. The hasty decision was taken without referring to the Higher Education Commission (HEC) or prior scrutiny by relevant parliamentary committees. It reflects poorly on the government’s constitutional obligation to regulate and ensure that quality education is provided instead of factories dishing out paper degrees that are not even recognised by HEC.

Even a two-year basic bachelor’s degree is not recognised because it fails to meet minimal three-year post-intermediate education requirements in the region. Our neighbour India, immediately after independence, focused on establishing quality universities, of international repute, providing education in science, technology, economics, etc to those eligible for admission, strictly on merit. India set up the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) with American assistance and today they reap the harvest of investment in human resource development. Globally, many Indians hold key positions in major multinationals and international financial institutions. IIT graduates are recognised worldwide and considered par with IVY league universities.

The unregulated commercialisation of education is a recipe for disaster because the market is flooded with degree holders without merit and intellect. This Private Members Bill which has approved 24 more universities must be withdrawn in the national interest by the government and political parties. We should consider imparting skills by setting up technical vocational training institutions for those who are not eligible to get admitted on merit in colleges including those who cannot afford to get basic school education. If the state is serious about poverty alleviation and improving employment it must establish vocational training institutions. The mishandling and mismanagement of educational affairs have contributed to the prevailing shambolic situation.

MALIK TARIQ ALI

LAHORE