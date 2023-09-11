Tribute paid to Jinnah on 75th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of the 75th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Monday, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said the entire nation paid homage to the founder of Pakistan for his tireless struggle, vision and leadership skills for the rights of Muslims of the Subcontinent.

According to a press statement issued by the PM House, the interim premier added that without the leadership of the Quaid-e-Azam, the dream of an independent state for Muslims of the Subcontinent would never have been realised.

“The Quaid-e-Azam’s struggle was not only against the idea of a majority denying the rights of minorities on the basis of numerical superiority, but also to restore the economic, social, political, cultural identity and a unique way of life of Muslims as a separate nation,” he added.

Kakar further said the Quaid-e-Azam’s life was a practical example of principles, constitutional struggle, political vision, faith, unity and organisation.

“In Quaid’s Pakistan, no one has superiority on linguistic, class, religious or numerical grounds,” he pointed out.

The interim premier noted that the Constitution of Pakistan truly represented the 14 points of the Quaid-e-Azam, under which everyone had equal opportunities for development and prosperity without detracting from the individual beauty of each unit.

Kakar observed that the country was currently passing through a difficult period and stressed the need for the citizens to adhere to the principles of the Quaid-e-Azam as much as ever.

“There is no better way to pay homage to the founder of Pakistan than to make the country an Islamic welfare state by following his golden principles,” he continued.

The caretaker premier stressed the need for the citizens of Pakistan to eliminate all kinds of differences and work together day and night for the development of the country.

He highlighted the need for renewing the pledge made to the Quaid-e-Azam’s spirit that the citizens of Pakistan would move forward with unity, organisation and conviction.

“May the Almighty raise the ranks of the father of the nation and grant us the ability to follow his golden principles,” he prayed.