Training courses completed for New Gwadar International Airport

GWADAR: As skilled manpower is a key prerequisite to operate New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA), which is highly likely to be operational in September, China has completed “Training Courses” for government officials.

It is the first of its kind human resource training courses aiming to train public office holders in a bid to help them hone their technical, administrative and managerial expertise.

A Civil Aviation Authority official told Gwadar Pro, the Government of Pakistan did not bear any cost as all expense incurred in the process of conduction of training course has been executed under China’s aid.

He said that most of the officials from Civil Aviation Authority in the section of operation, management, security, engineering & mechanical work have completed the course.

He further said that on July 27, former Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif officially inaugurated major component of NGIA, a high-priority project of CPEC, in a watershed moment of the tenth anniversary of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

He unveiled completion of the airbase infrastructure of the airport, including runway, taxiway and apron.

NGIA marked a milestone cooperation between China and Pakistan under the framework of CPEC, fostering a saga of air transport infrastructure and economic growth that will change the fate of Gwadar, an emerging logistic hub and center piece of regional and international connectivity.