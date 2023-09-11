NATIONAL

Training courses completed for New Gwadar International Airport

By Staff Report

GWADAR: As skilled manpower is a key prerequisite to operate New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA), which is highly likely to be operational in September, China has completed “Training Courses” for government officials.

It is the first of its kind human resource training courses aiming to train public office holders in a bid to help them hone their technical, administrative and managerial expertise.

A Civil Aviation Authority official told Gwadar Pro, the Government of Pakistan did not bear any cost as all expense incurred in the process of conduction of training course has been executed under China’s aid.

He said that most of the officials from Civil Aviation Authority in the section of operation, management, security, engineering & mechanical work have completed the course.

He further said that on July 27, former Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif officially inaugurated major component of NGIA, a high-priority project of CPEC, in a watershed moment of the tenth anniversary of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

He unveiled completion of the airbase infrastructure of the airport, including runway, taxiway and apron.

NGIA marked a milestone cooperation between China and Pakistan under the framework of CPEC, fostering a saga of air transport infrastructure and economic growth that will change the fate of Gwadar, an emerging logistic hub and center piece of regional and international connectivity.

Previous article
Elahi arrest case: LHC issues warrants for Islamabad IGP’s arrest
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

President Alvi meets with Law Minister again to decide on date...

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday held another meeting with caretaker Law Minister Ahmed Irfan Aslam for consultation on the upcoming general elections...

Major Aziz Bhatti’s 58th death anniversary on Tuesday

Court orders Attock jailer to arrange PTI chief’s conversation with sons by Sept 15

Major reshuffle: Karachi’s 65 SHOs blacklisted

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.