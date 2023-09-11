Khadija Shah challenges her physical remand decision in LHC

LAHORE: PTI activist Khadija Shah has challenged an anti-terrorism court’s decision of granting her physical remand in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Barrister Sameer Khosa has filed Khadija Shah’s petition in the high court pleading that the police had got physical remand of the petitioner in 9 May case for score of times.

“The trial court dismissed the bail petition against the facts of case and the court decided her bail petition after addition of new clauses of law in the case,” according to the petition.

“The trial court has granted physical remand of the petitioner against the law. Granting physical remand without recovery has been illegal,” petitioner said.

Khadija Shah has pleaded to the court to declare the ATC’s decision of her physical remand as unlawful.

Petitioner has also requested to the high court to suspend decision of the trial court till the LHC decides the matter.

Khadija Shah has been a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist and daughter of former finance minister Dr Salman Shah. Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held at various cities as the party workers agitated against the party chairman’s arrest.