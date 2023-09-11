Kashmore: Locals save two youth being kidnapped by bandits

KASHMORE: Two young men were injured in firing of bandits when local people resisted and saved them from abduction in Bakhshapur police remit on Monday.

The young men cried for help when a gang of bandits tried to kidnap them. Local people gathered and saved two victims from being plucked by the outlaws. The bandits resorted to fire during resistance, in which two youth sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to local hospital for medical attendance.

Police reached to the crime scene to investigate the incident.

It is to be mentioned here that the northern districts of Sindh facing rampant lawlessness including kidnapping and other crimes.

Citizens protesting against failure of police and a protest sit-in staged at Bakhshapur Indus Highway to press for recovery of hostages from bandits. “We will continue this protest till recovery of the last hostage,” protest leaders vowed.

People blocked the Indus Highway with hurdles and staged sit-in against abductions in the area, infamous for rampant kidnappings of common man by outlaws in cahoots with influential quarters.

The sit-in blocked traffic from Sindh to Balochistan and Punjab. Large lines of vehicles witnessed on both sides of the road.