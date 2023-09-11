Opinion

Family planning is a pressing concern in Pakistan, with far-reaching consequences for public health, socio-economic development and women’s empowerment. To address this issue effectively, I propose several strategies that can be adopted by the government. 1) Engage religious and community leaders to promote positive attitudes towards family planning. 2) Launch mass media campaigns through television, radio and social media to raise awareness about the significance of family planning. 3) Promote women’s education and empowerment as key factors linked to the acceptance of family planning. 4) Involve men as active partners in family planning programmes. By encouraging men’s involvement through educational campaigns and counseling sessions, traditional gender norms can be challenged and shared decision-making within families can be promoted. 5) Develop and enforce supportive policies that prioritise family planning as a crucial public health and development issue. Adequate resources and funding should be allocated to ensure the availability of quality family planning services at all levels of the healthcare system.

Addressing the lack of family planning in Pakistan requires a comprehensive approach through education, access, awareness, empowerment, and policy support. By implementing these strategies, Pakistan can work towards achieving its goals of population control.

ALI KHAN

KARACHI

