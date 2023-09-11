Elahi arrest case: LHC issues warrants for Islamabad IGP’s arrest

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued bailable arrest warrants for Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad after he did not appear before the court despite issuance of a notice against him in contempt proceedings over allegedly flouting court’s order by arresting former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

In a report submitted before the court earlier Monday, Punjab Police declared Islamabad police’s arrest of Elahi as “legal and lawful”.

A single-bench comprising Justice Mirza Viqas Rauf heard a plea filed by Elahi’s wife Qaisara Elahi, seeking contempt proceedings against investigation and operations DIGs.

The Lahore security SP submitted a report before terming Investigation DIG Imran Kishwar and Operation DIG Ali Nasir Rizvi innocent with regards to violation of the LHC’s previous order, which had restrained the authorities from arresting Elahi, who is also the president of the beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in any new or undisclosed case.

During the hearing, both the DIGs in question submitted before the court that they were on their way to drop Elahi at his residence when some police officials intercepted them and arrested Elahi following due process of law.

They maintained that they did not even think to violate court orders that had bound them to ensure Elahi’s protection.

Regarding the non-appearance of Islamabad IG against whom LHC’s Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq had initiated contempt proceedings. Justice Rauf expressed annoyance and remarked that it would look odd if this court summons the official in a different way.

The petitioner’s counsel sought time to go over the replies submitted by the two DIGs and the inquiry report by Punjab Police. Later, the hearing was adjourned till September 18.

LHC’s Justice Rafiq had earlier issued directives restraining the provincial and federal authorities from detaining or arresting Elahi under any law relating to preventive detention.

However, shortly after the former CM was released, Islamabad Police took him into custody. Elahi was being taken to his residence under supervision of the two DIGs and the LHC’s additional registrar at the time.

Taking up Qaisara’s plea, Justice Rafiq issued notices to the Islamabad IGP seeking his reply by September 8 and directed Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar to submit a comprehensive report after conducting an inquiry.

He had further directed the Attock district and sessions judge to have Elahi produced before court by September 5.

On August 30, Justice Rafiq left the principle seat to preside over the Multan bench till October 28, following the judge’s roster. The case was then assigned to Justice Rauf by LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti.

Justice Rauf had earlier initiated contempt proceedings against Islamabad chief commissioner and disposed of the habeas petition.

The judge has also sought replies from the Attock jail superintendent and district police order by September 18 with regards to show cause notices issued to them on September 5.

The PTI president has been arrested multiple times since May 9 riots and has been implicated in several cases. He is currently in judicial custody after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad remanded him for two weeks on September 8 in a case pertaining to rioting in the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC).