A tale of struggle

Recently, I came across an ice cream vendor who looked familiar. When I took a closer look, I realised that it was a high school fellow who was very talented in studies. I asked him how he ended up here and he informed me that his family could not afford his higher education after matriculation. His father, a shopkeeper, earned an average income, but the COVID pandemic and record-level inflation have severely affected their financial situation. Therefore, he was compelled to sacrifice his education to support his family.

During this conversation, I recalled some of his educational achievements and his active participation in extracurriculars. Unfortunately, there are millions of competent and talented individuals suffering from a similar fate. Many socioeconomic issues have contributed to the problem. The government must take comprehensive measures to make education more accessible and affordable as well as create employment opportunities to reduce poverty. Otherwise, the uneducated and unemployed masses will pose significant challenges for the country in the near future.

UBAID SAHIL

SWAT