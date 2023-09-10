Punjab govt to hand over 1, 000 schools to NGO for better educational facilities

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Syed Mohsin Naqvi has said that the standards of education at government schools could be raised in collaboration with the private sector and welfare organisations.

He was talking to a six-member delegation of Muslim Hands Pakistan, which, led by its Chairman Syed Lakht Hasnain, called on him at the Chief Minister’s House on Sunday.

Briefing the CM about the activities of the organization, the chairman said that Muslim Hands was running 117 schools in Punjab. “Out of these, there are 18 schools of excellence while 35 are model schools,” he explained.

“Similarly, we are running different projects in health and education sectors in different districts of south Punjab,” he said, and added, “Market-based IT skills are being imparted to the youth so that they could become self-reliant.”

The chief minister, on the occasion, ordered that 1, 000 schools of Punjab be handed over to the Muslim Hands.

Likewise, he ordered the concerned officials to make arrangements for signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Punjab government and the organisation within a week.

The meeting also discussed the suggestion to hand over orphanages to the Muslim Hands.

CM Naqvi told the visitors that with their cooperation the provincial government would consider upgrading emergency wards of Punjab’s large hospitals. “We will encourage private sector’s efforts for improvement in health and education sectors,” he announced.

Muslim Hands chairman said that the organization was ready to serve masses in collaboration with the Punjab government.