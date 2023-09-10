Ill informed decisions making of past four decades real cause of prevailing unrest: Jamal Shah

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Culture and National Heritage Jamal Shah has called for initiating dialogue to resolve the issues and counter challenges facing the country at present.

In an exclusive interview with Radio Pakistan’s News and Current Affairs Channel, he said we should also hold discussions and organize interactive sessions for promotion of cultural diversity so that people particularly the young generation can understand each other.

He said such dialogue and sessions will also help curb growing tendencies of intolerance and hatred in the society.

The Minister said ill informed decisions making particularly of the past four decades is the real cause of prevailing unrest, intolerance and bigotry in different sections of society.

He said the last sermon of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatam-un-Nabiyeen SAWW, which is the guiding document, is the solution of all odds in the society particularly religious extremism.

Replying to a question, Jamal Shah said he is basically a sculpture maker and following May 9 incidents, in which memorials and artifacts of Shuhada were destroyed, torched and disgraced, he was requested by the Capital Development Authority to make sculpture portraits and design monuments of Shuhada.

He said poetry in all languages, spoken in the country including Urdu, has been written at the monuments to pay homage to the valiant Shuhada, who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the motherland and also to apprise the coming generations about valor of Shuhada.

Answering another question, the Minister said although their mandate is limited, however, he is focused to streamline some fundamental things to propagate art and culture because these values enable the society to look into themselves and towards their corrective perspective. Jamal Shah said he will also make his best efforts to develop a robust infrastructure to foster different branches of art and culture and enable artist community to serve the nation in a better way and to facilitate them in earning their livelihood in a dignified manner. To another query, he said Pakistan can lead from the forefront and make a significant headway if youth are engaged to give them utmost clarity of mind as our survival is in clarity in all spheres life.