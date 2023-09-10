World

32 Russian drones attacked Ukraine, 25 downed: Kyiv

By Agencies

KYIV: Thirty-two Russian drones attacked Ukraine, Kyiv military authorities said Sunday, adding that 25 were downed.

“The occupiers attacked Ukraine with 32 kamikaze drones… of which 25 were destroyed by Ukrainian air defence forces. The Russian occupiers directed most of the attack UAVs to the Kyiv region,” Ukraine’s armed forces said in a statement.

Ukrainian air defence forces downed drones targeting Kyiv overnight, city authorities said Sunday morning.

“Drones entered the capital in groups and from different directions,” Sergiy Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, wrote on Telegram.

“Air defence forces managed to destroy more than two dozen enemy UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles),” he said.

Authorities had urged people to remain in shelters as the air defence system rained debris on the capital.

An AFP journalist in Kyiv heard around ten explosions.

In central Podilskyi district, doctors treated a person suffering from an “acute stress attack” after debris fell in an open area, Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

Debris also fell on the districts of Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi, damaging an apartment in a multi-storey building, according to Popko.

Most of the debris landed in open, undeveloped territory, though several cars, trolleybus power lines and roads were damaged, Popko wrote on Telegram around 5:30 am (0230 GMT).

Debris also caused a fire in the city’s well-known Sovky Park.

 

