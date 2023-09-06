NATIONAL

Social media trolls Sindh minister over keeping phones in ‘hidden pockets’ remark

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Sindh’s caretaker Home Minister Brigadier (r) Haris Nawaz has become the subject of many memes after he advised people of Karachi to keep their cell phones in “places where they can’t get stolen”.

On Monday, the minister spoke to the media during a visit to Nishtar Park to review security arrangements for Chehlum. Talking to the media there, he said that the people should not keep their phones in their front pockets.

“Keep your mobile phones in those places where they can’t get stolen. Another piece of advice is to keep your phones in hidden pockets,” the minister remarked.

The minister’s statement resulted in an outcry on social media, as he was criticised over what many described as a ridiculous suggestion.

X, formerly Twitter, user Junaid Raza Zaidi tweeted that he went to his tailor and asked him to sew an inside pocket each in his 11 trousers. “Such types of people suit the caretaker set-up,” he posted.

“The street criminal is doing his job. Why are you roaming with your phone,” an ‘X’ user with handle @shairlockholmed tweeted.

“Bring back pockets in shalwar,” another user commented.

@MalikAsmat posted on X: “The robbers will also be seeing this statement and now they will check inside as well.”

Incidents of street crime have become a matter of routine in the provincial metropolis. In many cases, muggers shot citizens over slightest resistance.

Staff Report
- Advertisment -

Must Read

