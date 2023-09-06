Shehbaz-led PDM govt ‘spent billions’ on media ads amid worst economic crisis

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government has spent billions on media advertisements in the midst of an economic crisis.

As per details, federal secretary for ministry of information briefed the senate standing committee on information on the amount spent by the 13 parties coalition in a 16-month tenure.

It was revealed that Rs 10 billion was spent on media advertisement in the PDM coalition government tenure. The secretary told the senate committee that Rs 9.60 billion was spent on the advertisements on orders of the then minister information Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The previous government released Rs 3.50 billion in funds for print media, Rs 4.79 billion was spent on electronic media advertisement and Rs 1.23 billion on digital media advertisements.

Furthermore, the senate committee summoned the details of advertisement rates for all channels.

On April 14, the federal government approved the release of funds for parliamentarians’ schemes.

The PDM coalition government spent Rs 50 billion on parliamentarian schemes till March 2023. The funds for the parliamentarian schemes were approved and Rs 90 billion was allocated for these schemes in the fiscal year 2022-23.

The government also provided Rs 500 million to the Members of the National Assembly who voted in the motion of no-confidence.

Furthermore, Rs 70 billion was allocated for parliamentarian schemes in the budget but it was increased to Rs 87 billion and then Rs 90 billion.