At LHC, IG Punjab promises ‘good news’ in Imran Riaz recovery case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted 13 days’ time to the IG Punjab to recover anchorperson Imran Riaz.

A high court bench comprises of Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti heard a petition of the missing journalist’s father seeking recovery of his son whose whereabouts remain unknown since his arrest in Sialkot on May 11.

“A positive progress has been made towards recovery of Imran Riaz,” IG Punjab Usman Anwar informed the court. Seeking more time from the court, police chief assured: “We will give the good news in next 10 to 15 days.”

“You are seeking more time, there must be progress in the matter,” top judge said. “OK, give us 10 days and we will give a good news,” IG Punjab assured.

“We are allowed to hold a meeting for one hour with the IG Punjab,” counsel of the petitioner pleaded to the court.

“IG Punjab should meet with Imran Riaz’s father and the legal team at 5:00 in the evening today,” Chief Justice Bhatti instructed the police chief.

An abduction FIR had been registered at the Civil Line police station on the complaint of the father of the missing anchorperson.

The DPO Sialkot said that the abduction sections are included in the FIR against unknown persons.