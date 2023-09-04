Pak-Saudi joint counter-terrorism exercise concludes

The military contingents of Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia concluded the joint counter-terrorism exercise Al-Battar-1 on Saturday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Special forces teams from the two countries participated in the two-week-long maneuvers. During the closing ceremony today, the kingdom’s envoy to Pakistan, Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy, along with senior military leadership witnessed the final day of activities.

“Combat aviation along with the special forces of both countries displayed their professional excellence. The exercise concluded with a fly past,” said the ISPR.

“The exercise was aimed at further harnessing the historic military-to-military relations between both brotherly countries, including nurturing of joint employment concept against counter-terrorism and identifying areas of mutual interest for future military collaborations.”

The two nations routinely conduct such exercises. In February, joint exercise “Al-Samsaam-VIII-22” was held in K-P’s Pabbi area.

In December, a joint military counter-IED (improvised explosive device) exercise, Al-Kassah-III, also commenced between the two countries at King Khalid Military City Hafar Al-Batin in Saudi Arabia.