NATIONAL

Pak-Saudi joint counter-terrorism exercise concludes

By Staff Report

The military contingents of Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia concluded the joint counter-terrorism exercise Al-Battar-1 on Saturday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Special forces teams from the two countries participated in the two-week-long maneuvers. During the closing ceremony today, the kingdom’s envoy to Pakistan, Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy, along with senior military leadership witnessed the final day of activities.

“Combat aviation along with the special forces of both countries displayed their professional excellence. The exercise concluded with a fly past,” said the ISPR.

“The exercise was aimed at further harnessing the historic military-to-military relations between both brotherly countries, including nurturing of joint employment concept against counter-terrorism and identifying areas of mutual interest for future military collaborations.”

The two nations routinely conduct such exercises. In February, joint exercise “Al-Samsaam-VIII-22” was held in K-P’s Pabbi area.

In December, a joint military counter-IED (improvised explosive device) exercise, Al-Kassah-III, also commenced between the two countries at King Khalid Military City Hafar Al-Batin in Saudi Arabia.

Previous article
3 martyred in Pakistan Navy helicopter crash in Gwadar
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Parvez Elahi’s arrest: LHC issues show-cause notice for contempt of court...

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued a show cause notice to the Islamabad inspector general (IG) of police for contempt of...

Epaper_23-09-04 LHR

Epaper_23-09-04 KHI

Epaper_23-09-04 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.