NAB arrests ex-principal secretary to Pervaiz Elahi from jail

PTI’s haleem Adil Sh, three brothers booked in fraud case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Sunday arrested Muhammad Khan Bhatti, the principal secretary to former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi, from jail in a corruption scam worth Rs1 billion.

The development comes two days after Elahi was arrested against the Lahore High Court’s order by the Islamabad police under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) when he was on his way to Zahoor Elahi Road escorted by heavy contingent of Lahore police.

A team with the court’s permission had visited Gujranwala Central Jail to interrogate Bhatti and served him arrest warrants issued by NAB director general.

Allegedly Bhatti used his influence and position in connivance with Elahi and other accused persons to appoint their confidant Mahr Azmat Hayat as XEN of Punjab Highways Department Gujrat Division and then promoted him to the post of Superintending Engineer Gujrat Circle.

Elahi allegedly in connivance with Bhatti and other accused persons, disregarding rules, “approved 116x Road development schemes under supplementary grants with the ulterior motives of receiving bribe/kickbacks”.

Accused Elahi, Moonis Elahi and Bhatti got awarded contracts of road development works to their nominated contractors through Hayat.

The accused persons allegedly issued payments to the contractors without work done at site for the purpose of collecting bribe/kickbacks from the contractors.

The amounts of bribe/kickbacks were collected by Elahi, Moonis and Bhatti through Hayat and Sohail Asghar Awan (personal secretary of Moonis). NAB has taken him into custody from jail.

He will be presented before an accountability court in Lahore for physical remand.

PTI leader, brothers booked in fraud case

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh top leader Haleem Adil Sheikh and his three brothers have been booked in a fraud case.

A fraud case was lodged against the PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh and his three brothers at the Memon Goth police station on the complaint of a citizen.

The complainant claimed that Haleem’s brother Aleem had promised to give the ownership of a plot in a housing society after receiving Rs60 million on November 26, 2019.

He added that he then found out that the original documents of the land did not exist. The citizen alleged that he had been threatened at gunpoint in a farmhouse for raising his voice over the financial fraud.