Barbarism in India

The video of two girls being paraded naked, harassed and subsequently raped in the Indian city of Manipur has shocked civilised people globally. How such an incident can happen in the 21st century, they are all wondering. What kind of a mindset would commit such a shameful act? The women who were harassed and humiliated belonged to the Kuki-Zo tribe, a minority compared to the Meitei tribe in Manipur.

India, the so-called largest democracy in the world, faces a number of ethnic issues since it became a hostage to the larger umbrella of Hindutva ideology.

The ethnic cleansing seems to be the main agenda of Hindutva ideology in the hope of creating a Hindu state run by the Hindus and meant for the Hindus alone.

The incidents of religious persecution have also surged since the current political dispensation took over power in India.

It is no wonder that the barbaric act was committed in Manipur state where the ultra-right fascits of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are calling the shots.

While there has been criticism from the West and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed it a shame for India, calling for strong action against the culprits, the Manipur chief minister has described the culprits as mere ‘miscreants’, and termed the incident a ‘mishap’.

This is only like rubbing salt into the wounds of the affected community. Will the BJP government be able to punish the culprits or will this case end like many others that have rocked India in recent years?

Will the international community take notice of the barbarism unleashed by BJP goons, or will it keep its focus on finding faults with the Muslim world?

MUHAMMAD USAMA QADIR

GHOTKI