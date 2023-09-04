16 BZU girls fell unconscious due to gas leak in passenger vehicle

VEHARI: In a harrowing incident that underscores a critical safety concern, 16 female students went unconscious due to a gas leak from the cylinder of the passenger van during en route from Burewala to Multan, on Sunday.

Shockingly, this incident highlights the authorities’ disregard for ensuring the safety of such vehicles.

The mishap occurred as the van Pul-14 (Jehanian) on its journey to Multan. Suddenly, a gas leak from the vehicle’s cylinder left all 16 female students unconscious. Adding to the alarming situation, the van’s driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene, leaving the helpless students behind.

Prompt action by the police led to the transportation of the affected students to hospital. It is crucial to note that all these female students are enrolled at Zakaria University and were returning from their Sunday vacation.

This unfortunate incident serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need for stricter regulations and oversight regarding the installation and maintenance of gas cylinders in passenger vans. The safety of passengers must be a top priority for authorities, said Muhammad Asghar, a guardian of two female students.

Three girls are stated to be in a critical position. However, the rest of all are stable, said sources.