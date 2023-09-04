NATIONAL

16 BZU girls fell unconscious due to gas leak in passenger vehicle

By Staff Report
Mourners offer funeral prayers beside ambulances carrying coffins of the victims of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash in Karachi on May 29, 2020. - Investigators scouring the site of a crashed Pakistani airliner found the jet's cockpit voice recorder on May 28 and hope it will answer why pilots had failed at an initial landing attempt. The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane came down among houses on May 22 after both engines failed as it approached Karachi airport, killing 97 people on board. Two passengers survived. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

VEHARI: In a harrowing incident that underscores a critical safety concern, 16 female students went unconscious due to a gas leak from the cylinder of the passenger van during en route from Burewala to Multan, on Sunday.

Shockingly, this incident highlights the authorities’ disregard for ensuring the safety of such vehicles.
The mishap occurred as the van Pul-14 (Jehanian) on its journey to Multan. Suddenly, a gas leak from the vehicle’s cylinder left all 16 female students unconscious. Adding to the alarming situation, the van’s driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene, leaving the helpless students behind.
Prompt action by the police led to the transportation of the affected students to hospital. It is crucial to note that all these female students are enrolled at Zakaria University and were returning from their Sunday vacation.
This unfortunate incident serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need for stricter regulations and oversight regarding the installation and maintenance of gas cylinders in passenger vans. The safety of passengers must be a top priority for authorities, said Muhammad Asghar, a guardian of two female students.
Three girls are stated to be in a critical position. However, the rest of all are stable, said sources.

Previous article
ECP should immediately announce election schedule: PPP
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

HEC announces scholarship program for Gilgit-Baltistan students

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced a scholarship program for outstanding students of Gilgit-Baltistan who wish to pursue undergraduate studies at top...

JI leaders booked over power protest in Peshawar

Sugar price shoots to Rs220 per kg

Special cell established to investigate cases related to financing of terrorism and extremism

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.