Pakistan’s top service enterprises participate in CIFTIS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s prominent service-oriented enterprises showcased their accomplishments at the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) opened in Beijing on Saturday.

Pakistani firms including Special Technology Zone Authority (STZA), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), NETSOL, ISBEI, National Bank of Pakistan, National Logistic Corporation (NLC), Fb Enterprises and others set up their booths at Pakistan Pavilion to attract Chinese investors.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moinul Haque officially inaugurated the pavilion. The representatives of the companies attended the inaugural ceremony.

“For the first time, we have a meaningful participation of Pakistan’s top service-oriented companies which briefed visiting enterprises about the incentives and investment-friendly environment in Pakistan,” Commercial Counselor, Pakistan Embassy, Beijing, Ghulam Qadir told media.

He said that the response of the people was phenomenal and wonderful as they thronged to the Pakistani pavilion and were briefed by the representatives of the companies specializing in IT, telecommunications, logistics and traveling, and financial services.

“It is beginning and hoped that more services companies would come to China and attend in the similar events in China and build business relations with the Chinese counterparts,” he added.

Ghulam Qadir said that the traders of handicrafts have also set up their stalls at the pavilion and displayed their products which attracted a lot of customers.

He expressed confidence that the participation of Pakistani companies would help enhance trade between the two countries and increase the regional connectivity.

Themed “openness leads development, cooperation creates a win-win future,” the fair takes place in the Chinese capital from September 2 to 6.

As the world’s sole state-level and comprehensive fair with international reach dedicated to trade in services, the event has attracted more than 2,400 enterprises to participate in its offline exhibition, including over 500 global top 500 and industry-leading companies.

With an exhibition area spanning 155,000 square meters, the 2023 CIFTIS features a comprehensive exhibition along with nine thematic ones, covering industries ranging from culture and tourism, education and health to finance, environment, telecommunications, computing and information.

The exhibitors are from 59 countries and regions as well as 24 international organizations.