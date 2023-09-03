ATC Lahore discharges Asad Umar from five May 9 rioting cases

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore discharged former federal minister and PTI leader Asad Umar in five cases registered under the provisions of violence and vandalism on May 9 after the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The anti-terrorism court on Saturday discharged Asad Umar in five terrorism cases when police informed the court that the former PTI leader was not required in these cases.

Asad Umar was booked in three cases registered at Sarwar Road police station and one each at Race Course and Gulberg police stations in Lahore.

He was discharged in case 852/23 lodged at Race Course police station, case 1283/23 at Gulberg police station, and case 97/23 at Sarwar police station.

ATC cancels Qureshi, Fawad’s bails

Meanwhile, the anti-terrorism court cancelled the bail of Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry. In the case of torching Muslim League House in Model Town. ATC Judge Abhar Gul dismissed Fawad Chaudhry’s interim bail for non-appearance.

Meanwhile, in the May 9 violence cases, while delivering the verdict, the judge ordered the bail of Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry to be canceled.

The court dismissed the bail application on the grounds of non-pursuance.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s bail was dismissed in Model Town police station cases 366/23 and 367/23, while Fawad Chaudhry’s bail application was also dismissed in Model Town police station cases 366/23 and 367/23.