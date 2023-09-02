PM directs solid measures to curb sugar, petroleum products smuggling

Seeks inter-agency report about officers involved in smuggling in Balochistan

Says smuggling reduced by 40pc due the untiring efforts of law enforcement institutions

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Friday directed the customs authorities and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for taking solid measures to curb the smuggling of sugar, petroleum products, urea, agricultural products and other items.

He issued the directives while chairing a high level meeting for stopping smuggling in Pakistan. During the meeting, the caretaker prime minister was briefed on the situation of smuggling of different items across the country, especially in the border areas, and about the steps taken for stopping the menace. The meeting was told that 10 additional check-posts of law enforcement agencies were notified to curb smuggling in Balochistan.

نگران وزیراعظم انوار الحق کاکڑ کی زیر صدارت پاکستان میں سمگلنگ کی روک تھام کے حوالے سے اعلیٰ سطحی اجلاس بریفنگ کے اہم نکات – ملک بھر، بالخصوص سرحدی علاقوں میں مختلف اشیاء کی سمگلنگ کی صورتحال اور روک تھام کیلئے اٹھائے گئے اقدامات پر بریفنگ

On the occasion, Anwaarul Kakar instructed that an inter-agency report should be prepared about the officers involved in smuggling in the province. He directed strong departmental action against the officers involved in smuggling in Balochistan and award of exemplary punishment to them. He said the smuggling of petroleum products was reducing revenue and putting pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

The caretaker PM said he would chair a weekly meeting to review the performance of institutions and to curb the menace of smuggling. He ordered that the border markets with Iran should be made more viable so that trade could be done with proper documents. He said smuggling was causing a loss of billions of rupees to the national economy and it was critical to end the problem of smuggling.

The PM was told that smuggling was reduced by 40 percent due to the untiring efforts of law enforcement institutions. He was apprised of the strategy of the law enforcement departments against smuggling.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Trade Gohar Ejaz, Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Minister for Petroleum Muhammad Ali, Advisor to the PM Ahmed Cheema, federal secretaries, Federal Board of Revenue chairman and high level officers of law enforcement agencies attended the meeting. Provincial chief secretaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and Inspector General of Police attended the meeting through video link.

Three-day official visit to Nairobi, Kenya from Monday

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will pay a three-day official visit to Kenya from Monday to participate in the Africa Climate Summit being held Nairobi.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said on Friday that the caretaker prime minister will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani during the visit.

It should be mentioned that the visit is taking place on the invitation of President of Kenya, William Samoei Ruto.

At the Summit, Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar will articulate Pakistan’s perspective on the global climate crisis and highlight our national efforts to rebuild in a climate-resilient manner after last year’s devastating floods.

Prime Minister’s key messages in Nairobi would include the need for enhanced climate cooperation at all levels to confront the common challenge of Climate Change in an effective manner.

In Nairobi, the Prime Minister is also expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Africa, including Kenya, and with other high-level dignitaries.

The Africa Climate Summit is the initiative of Kenya and the African Union.

Pakistan’s high-level participation in the Summit is not only in keeping with its traditionally proactive climate diplomacy, but is also in line with the ‘Look Africa’ outlook for enhanced engagement with countries in Africa.