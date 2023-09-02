KP govt enforces stricter funding policy for development projects

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has instituted a policy to withhold further funding for development projects until 100 percet utilisation of already allocated funds is achieved.

All administrative departments have been informed that additional funds will only be allocated to relevant projects once the entirety of the existing funds has been effectively spent.

The Planning and Development (P&D) Department has directed all administrative bodies to ensure that 100% of the allocated development funds are utilised before seeking additional funds.

To facilitate this process, specific documentation, including a certificate of fund utilisation, overall fund records, work plans, and summaries for additional funds, are mandatory. No additional funds will be disbursed for any project without the submission of these requisite documents, and failure to produce any one of them will result in the denial of further funding. Furthermore, the same documentation is essential for the allocation of new funds.

The decision to withhold funding for projects not covered by these mandatory documents has been made to ensure transparency and efficient utilisation of resources.