Court puts off PTI chief’s bail plea in cypher case until Monday

ISLAMABAD: The Special Court Islamabad on Saturday adjourned till September 4 (Monday) hearing on the PTI chairman’s bail application in the cypher case was.

Special Court Judge of the court established under Special Secrets Act Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain presided over the proceedings.

Babar Awan and Salman Safdar, the lawyers of PTI chairman, advanced arguments on the bail application. Salman Safdar said the lawyers of PTI chairman should not be obstructed in Attock Jail.

The PTI chairman’s legal team requested the court to hear the arguments on the bail plea today (Saturday), but the FIA’s special prosecutor opposed PTI lawyers’ request.

The special prosecutor objected to applications filed by the PTI’s legal team in the Islamabad High Court and requested to adjourn the hearing on the bail application.

During the hearing, the FIA prosecutor said PTI chief had filed petitions related to the case in the IHC. At which, the former prime minister’s lawyer Intizar Panjotha said they were ready to withdraw the petitions from the high court. He informed the court that the high court had not issued any stay on the bail application.

After hearing arguments of both parties, the special court judge adjourned the hearing on PTI chairman’s bail application till September 4 (Monday).

During the hearing, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s lawyer Ali Bukhari also appeared in the court and said that he would like to present arguments on his client’s bail application today.

However, the court did not allow him to put forward arguments.