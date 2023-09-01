World Cup delay and new innovations in Cricket

The highly anticipated World Cup showdown between Pakistan and India at NarendraModi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been rescheduled to October 14, according to the ICC’s announcement on August 9.

The schedule change resulted from a report indicating that the Ahmedabad Police had notified the BCCI about potential security challenges on October 15, which coincides with the start of the Hindu festival Navratri. The crowd and fervour that entail the festival would pose challenges to the security measures surrounding the cricket event.

Despite the delay, all eyes are set on Pakistan’s cricket team, with players like Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi who carry the team’s legacy. As it stands, Azam is known to be the player who earns the most in the Pakistan cricket team. However, Imran Khan, known for leading Pakistan to first and the only victory in the 1992 ODI World Cup, remains the richest Pakistani cricket player.

Recent innovations

Cricket isn’t something static; it’s a dynamic game that embraces innovation. One notable change is the introduction of the Decision Review System (DRS). Both umpires and cricketers use this technology to clarify situations like LBW calls, uncertain catches, bat nicks, and run-outs.

DRS employs TV replays and LBW tracking to assess ball-stump alignment.DRS corrects umpire calls via Hawkeye, HotSpot, and Snickometer.

HawkEye tracks ball trajectory, aiding LBW decisions. Its cameras offer 3D views, valuable for Umpire Decision Review System. Meanwhile, HotSpot uses infrared to detect ball impact heat and nicks. This is useful for slight edges and LBW calls. However, this technology is slightly costly, making the usage limited to big and sponsored events.

Snickometer, also known as “Snicko,” aids umpires in detecting edges and catches. It uses a microphone near the stumps to capture bat and pad sounds, helping determine ball impact.

Since 2008, DRS reduces Test cricket controversies. On-field umpires request reviews for unclear catches or run-outs. A “soft signal” starts the review, upheld or overturned based on evidence.

In addition, events or coaches might also employ a Ball Spin RPM. This technology estimates the spin rate after release, enhancing the assessment of spinners’ abilities. However, the growing innovation is not only limited to players but also fans’ experience.

Another growing trend in cricket is the use of cryptocurrencies for betting, which have gained immense traction in recent years, revolutionising various industries, including finance, technology, and now, sports betting. The decentralised nature of cryptocurrencies provides advantages such as faster transactions, enhanced security, and global accessibility.

As cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum gain popularity, they’re making their way into cricket betting, challenging the traditional use of Indian rupees and changing how fans interact with the sport. Now, people prefer laying odds with Crypto instead of Pakistani or Indian rupees.

Cryptocurrencies transcend geographical boundaries, allowing bettors from around the world to participate in cricket betting without the constraints of currency conversion and banking regulations.