Punjab invites applications for providing subsidized agri machinery to farmers

By Staff Report

SARGODHA: The Punjab government has invited applications from farmers for the provision of agricultural machinery on subsidy and has set September 30 as the last date for submitting applications.

The scheme is part of the Punjab government’s plan to increase crop production by promoting modern mechanized agriculture as it believes that providing agricultural machinery on subsidy will help farmers improve their productivity and reduce costs.

The government has introduced a number of agricultural machinery that will be provided at a subsidy of up to 60% (Rs500,000). The machinery includes border disc, wheat seed grader and cleaner, wheat seed-bed planter, rota-vator, disc harrow, reversible hydraulic moldboard plow, disc plow, chisel plow, molder board plow, heap seeder, Pak seeder, double-coulter drill, tractor driven reaper-cum-binder, rice straw shredder, wet straw chopper and cotton bed planter machine.

The application form can be downloaded from the website field.agripunjab.gov.pk.

The scheme is expected to benefit thousands of farmers across Punjab. It is a welcome move by the government and is likely to boost the agricultural sector of the province.

