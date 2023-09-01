NATIONAL

PTI’s Aon Abbas announces to quit party, politics

By Staff Report

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Aon Abbas Buppi denouncing the May 09 incidents has announced to quit party and politics.

In a video message released on Friday, May 9 would be remembered as black day in history of the country when enraged PTI activist attack public properties and military installations.

The PTI South Punjab President said that Pakistan’s military and people can’t be separated through any conspiracy.

Aon Abbas Buppi had served as the managing director of the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.

I should be mentioned here that scores of PTI leaders have left the party and some of them have even bid farewell to politics for good, over the May 9 vandalism and arson against certain private and public properties as well as military installations, including the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and the Jinnah House in Lahore.

