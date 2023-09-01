Pervez Elahi’s re-arrest a slap on face of constitution, law, justice: PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) strongly condemned the re-arrest of the party President Pervez Elahi in sheer violation of the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) order, demanding that Supreme Court (SC) to take immediate notice of the police brutality and order his immediate release.

In a strong reaction to Pervez Elahi’s re-arrest on Friday, PTI spokesperson said that the arrest of PTI President, while trampling the clear orders of LHC, was a slap on the face of the constitution, law and justice.

He said that Pervez Elahi was being subjected to the worst state brutality. PTI spokesperson stated that Chaudhry Pervez Elahi was only imprisoned without any legal justification and deprived him of basic human and constitutional rights to compel him to stop supporting Imran Khan.

He went on to say that the powerful elements of the state were involved in open contempt of the entire judicial system, who were treating the constitution and the law as a trash.

PTI spokesperson underlined that high time to hold accountable those elements accountable who made a history of brutality and cruelty by making the law of jungle a constitution.

He demanded that the apex court should take immediate notice of the serious violation of court orders by the law enforcement agencies and the state’s efforts to promote lawlessness and anarchy in the country.

PTI Spokesperson stressed that all the visible and invisible elements who were involved in arresting Pervez Elahi against the LHC’s order should be held accountable and issued orders of his immediate release.