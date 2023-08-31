Panjgur airport’s fate

With a population of over 350,000 people, the Panjgur district in Balochistan has an important strategic position because of its proximity to the Iranian border, allowing local people to avail of trade opportunities. Thus, the district is said to have been playing a vital role in terms of development across the region.

One of the key factors that contributed to the district’s economic prosperity was the opening up of its airport, which was granted international status in 2011. However, the airport now stands desolate and empty owing to suspension of flights that has constrained economic activities in the region.

Seen as a major step forward, the airport was initially granted international status which made it a key transportation hub, linking Panjgur with other major cities across the country, as well as international destinations. The national flag carrier had started offering flights to Sharjah, a major commercial centre in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), via Turbat. The move was welcomed by the people of Panjgur, who saw it as a key step towards improving their economic prospects and raising their standard of living in the long run.

With suspension of flights, the community of local businessmen finds itself stuck in the middle of nowhere. They are denied easy and efficient access to their target markets outside the district which is an essential aspect of their businesses.

There have been several protest demonstrations held over the years, calling for resumption of aviation facilities, but they have all fallen on deaf ears. Balochistan already stands at the butt end of economic prosperity, and a failure to resume activity on Panjgur airport would only make things worse.

JAVED SARWAR

PANJGUR