No one will be allowed to sabotage ‘hard-earned peace’ in Swat region: RPO

SWAT: Malakand Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mohammad Ali Khan Gandapur on Thursday declared that no one will be allowed to sabotage the peaceful atmosphere established as a result of numerous, asking the police personnel to discharge their responsibilities with utmost diligence.

Malakand Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mohammad Ali Khan Gandapur was addressing a Police Darbar held at Javed Iqbal Shaheed Police Lines Kabal here in Swat district on Thursday. Earlier, on arrival in the police lines, the smart contingent of police saluted the RPO. He also laid a floral wreath on the Police Martyrs’ Memorial and offered Fateha for the martyrs.

Police personnel including all District police officers (DPOs) of Malakand region attended the police darbar. On the occasion, the police personnel conveyed their problems they faced during performance of duty to the RPO. Upon which, the RPO Malakand immediately issued orders to the officers concerned for resolution of these problems.

RPO Gandapur asked the police officials that people have a lot of expectations from them and if the police force performs all the responsibilities, with sincerity and faith and treat the public with courtesy and love, then the gap between the public and the police will be removed and trust will be restored.

He said that the police should step up their operations for effective crime prevention and against anti-social elements harming peace in the area and mafias involved in the heinous drug trade so that the elements that harm the society can be completely suppressed.

The RPO further said that the complaints of the criminals coming to the police stations should be fully and satisfactorily resolved and in the investigation of the cases, merit, justice and transparency should be taken care of.

Addressing the police personnel, the RPO asked them to remain alert during duty and ensure the use of helmets and jackets, because the police force is a disciplined force and no compromise will be made in this regard.

“The police officers and other personnel who show good performance will be awarded with certificates of appreciation and cash rewards, but legal action will be taken against officials who neglect their duty and lose public trust.”He concluded.