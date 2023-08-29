Opinion

Laptops for teachers

By Editor's Mail

The laptop scheme for university students reflected the vision of the past government related to the country’s educated youth. The scheme allowed students to enhance their learning experience and to keep themselves up-to-date with the exponentially growing body of knowledge.

The next such scheme should be extended to teachers nationwide. In the light of the ongoing financial crunch and an increased focus on online learning, universities, colleges and schools have added online learning resources into their everyday lessons.

Laptops are essential for teachers to prepare lesson plans, create presen-tations and communicate with their students. Teachers also need to have premium access to the world of knowledge. With access to these resources and devices, teachers can keep up with the demands of online teaching.

The government should immediately launch such a scheme and provide laptops to the teachers.

This will support the education sector and clearly demonstrate the government’s commitment to ensuring that our teachers have the necessary resources to deliver quality education.

DR IRFAN AZIZ

KARACHI

