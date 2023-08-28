PTI rally organisers booked in seven cases in Karachi

KARACHI: Seven cases were registered on Monday against those who took out a rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Karachi .

The cases were registered at Malir, Korangi, Sharqi, Malir city, Khokhrapar, Tipu Sultan, Brigade, Soldier Bazaar and Bahadurabad police stations.

Provisions such as violating Section 144 and spreading disorder were included in the cases.

The arrested and absconding accused were nominated in the cases, police said.

10 people were nominated in cases at Bahadurabad police station, 15 at Brigade, 17 at Tipu Sultan, seven at Soldier Bazaar, eight at Malir city and 23 at Khokhrapar police stations.

“The participants of the rally continued to cause traffic jams on various highways,” the text of the cases read.

“The cases have been registered on the government’s complaint,” police said.

It is to be noted here that Karachi police detained several members of the PTI on Sunday who had reached the city’s Numaish Chowrangi area while participating in a bike rally organised to express solidarity with incarcerated PTI chief Imran Khan.