NATIONAL

PTI rally organisers booked in seven cases in Karachi

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Seven cases were registered on Monday against those who took out a rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Karachi .

The cases were registered at Malir, Korangi, Sharqi, Malir city, Khokhrapar, Tipu Sultan, Brigade, Soldier Bazaar and Bahadurabad police stations.

Provisions such as violating Section 144 and spreading disorder were included in the cases.

The arrested and absconding accused were nominated in the cases, police said.

10 people were nominated in cases at Bahadurabad police station, 15 at Brigade, 17 at Tipu Sultan, seven at Soldier Bazaar, eight at Malir city and 23 at Khokhrapar police stations.

“The participants of the rally continued to cause traffic jams on various highways,” the text of the cases read.

“The cases have been registered on the government’s complaint,” police said.

It is to be noted here that Karachi police detained several members of the PTI on Sunday who had reached the city’s Numaish Chowrangi area while participating in a bike rally organised to express solidarity with incarcerated PTI chief Imran Khan.

Previous article
TIR route between Pakistan and China set to revolutionize regional trade: Minister
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

High-level US delegation makes rare visit to rebel-held northwest Syria

DAMASCUS: A high-level United States delegation has made a rare visit to rebel-held territory in northwestern Syria in an effort to highlight the “ongoing...

Delay in holding general election unacceptable: PPP

Special court extends Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s physical remand in cypher case

PU, Chinese varsity for better future of mankind

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.