PPP decides on holding next CEC meeting in Lahore to fine-tune polls strategy

KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to hold next meeting of its Central Executive Committee in Lahore next month to further deliberate on matter of general elections in the country.

According to the party leaders privy to the development, the PPP CEC summit will be held next month in September which will be attended by the top leadership of the party including former president Asif Ali Zardari, party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other leadership.

During the CEC meeting held in Karachi on Friday, the PPP formed a 5-member committee comprising Syed Nayyar Bukhari, Sherry Rehman, Faisal Karim Kundi, and two others on early polls.

The PPP 5-member committee will hold a meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner on Monday.

During its meeting, the committee will reiterate the party’s demand to hold elections within the stipulated time. The committee will apprise other members of the party about its meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner.

CEC Karachi meeting

In Karachi meeting, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Executive Committee (CEC) decided to advocate the organisation of the general elections in 90 days.

The CEC meeting was held under the chair of the PPP Chairman Bilawal and ex-president Zardari at Bilawal House.

While addressing a press conference, Sherry Rehman said that the PPP CEC held discussions on various topics including general elections, delimitations, inflation and inflated utility bills.

“Another crisis will hit the nation if elections are not conducted in 90 days in accordance with the Constitution. PPP has adopted a stance of elections in 90 days.”