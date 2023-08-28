PM wants higher education to become regular base for research, innovative

Asks industrial sector to set up incubation centers for students in universities

QUETTA: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul HaqKakar Sunday stressed upon formulation of planning to ensure that higher education at the university level should become a regular base for the latest research and innovative achievements.

He said that graduated students should be equipped with the professional skill sets to meet the requirements of industries.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of vice-chancellors of public sector universities of Balochistan that called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release issued here.

نگران وزیراعظم انوار الحق کاکڑ کی زیر صدارت بلوچستان کی سرکاری یونیورسٹیوں کے وائس چانسلرز کا اجلاس اجلاس کے شرکاء نے وزیراعظم کو بلوچستان میں اعلیٰ تعلیم کے حوالے سے پیش رفت اور درپیش مسائل کے بارے میں بریفنگ دی۔ وزیراعظم نے اعلیٰ تعلیم کی راہ میں حائل تمام رکاوٹیں دور کر کے… pic.twitter.com/9qK3wVLFiE — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) August 27, 2023

The delegation apprised the prime minister of the progress over higher education and the pertaining issues.

The prime minister underscored the need to promote a culture of research and creativity as the lack of innovation was linked with the deficiency in research and higher education.

The caretaker prime minister further asked for setting up incubation centers for the students by the industrial sector in universities, so that they could get opportunities for contemporary research, adding that with these measures, trained manpower would be provided to the industries, thus paving the way for an industrial revolution.

He shared that with the continuous facility of higher education, the improvement could be brought in different sectors of life.

نگران وزیراعظم انوار الحق کاکڑ سے کوئٹہ چیمبر آف کامرس کے وفد کی ملاقات اجلاس میں وفد نے وزیرِ اعظم کو بلوچستان میں کاروباری برادری کو درپیش مسائل سے آگاہ کیا۔ وزیرِ اعظم نے ان مسائل کے تدارک کی یقین دہانی کروائی۔ pic.twitter.com/1ffNTd1QoR — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) August 27, 2023

The youth should be provided with ample opportunities to seek higher education so that the talented young lot could play their due role in the progress of the country, he said, adding the youth and manpower were the vital assets for a better future.

The caretaker prime minister also underlined to remove all hurdles in the pursuit of higher education by bringing it to par with international standards.

PM vows to resolve issues of Balochistan

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-HaqKakar here on Sunday assured that issues of Kalat and other areas of Balochistan would be resolved.

He was talking to a delegation of notables of Kalat area.

نگران وزیراعظم انوار الحق کاکڑ سے صاحبزادہ محمد خان کی زیر سربراہی بلوچستان کے ایک وفد کی ملاقات وفد نے وزیراعظم کو بلوچستان میں شہریوں کو درپیش دیرینہ مسائل کے حوالے سے آگاہ کیا۔ وزیراعظم نے وفد کو بلوچستان کے شہریوں کے مسائل کے جلد از جلد حل کا یقین دلایا۔ pic.twitter.com/70NSsO5Uow — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) August 27, 2023

He said Pishin and Mastoong were his eyes and Quetta was his heart and he would serve the people of Balochistan wholeheartedly.

He pledged construction of a highway from Karachi to Chaman, adding he had ordered construction of highways which were important for the province.

A road tunnel would be built for Dera Ghazi Khan to ensure supply of fruits and vegetables from Balochistan to Punjab, he told.

He said work on Kachhi canal would be speed up as it was not only a significant project for Balochistan but also for Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the caretaker Prime Minister on Sunday assured of resolution of all issues of Balochistan province and said that Pakistan’s progress and development were linked with the development of the province.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of the elders of the province who called on him to felicitate him on assuming the office.

The delegation also extended good wishes, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release issued here.

Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar and Caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Domki were also present during the meeting.

The prime minister said that the government was taking steps, on a priority basis, to enhance foreign investment, industrial and agriculture development, and provision of employment opportunities in the province.

He also assured of providing equal job opportunities to the youth of Balochistan.

For the country’s progress, the caretaker government would strive to increase the role of Balochistan province through the provision of infrastructure, electricity, water, and all other available resources, he added.