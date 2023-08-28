LHC orders NEPRA chairman to decide pleas against electricity bills within 21 days

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has ordered the NEPRA chairman to decide on the applications demanding relief in inflated electricity bills within 21 days.

The court was hearing applications against the massive increase in electricity prices and the resultant overcharged bills.

The court ordered the Nepra chairman to hear the petitioners and then make a decision.

Justice Raza Qureshi heard the request of Advocate Mian Abdul Mateen.

The hearing comes as caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar is once again set to chair an important meeting today on the issue of electricity price and bills.

NEPRA, the Power Division and Discos are expected to brief on the possible relief, theft, losses and recoveries.

On Sunday, the PM chaired the first round of the meeting in the wake of nationwide protests against the frequent hike in power tariff and inflated bills.

The participants were briefed about the power ministry, Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA), and Discos (distribution companies). They also mulled over providing maximum relief to the masses in their electricity bills.

After it concluded, the interim premier took to his ‘X’ account to share details of the huddle. He said the participants decided to form a task force comprising the energy and finance ministries to come up with a plan of action to provide relief to the people.

The task force will also look into the issue of free units to government employees.

Interim PM Kakar said that urgent steps will be taken to reduce electricity consumption in government offices while consultations will also be held with the provinces tomorrow.

He vowed that the caretaker government will try to provide maximum relief to the people as soon as possible within its mandate.