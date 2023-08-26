Pakistan whitewash Afghanistan in ODI series

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan thrashed Afghanistan on Saturday in the final match of the series to complete a whitewash and rise to the number one spot in the one-day international (ODI) rankings.

Chasing a target of 269 runs, Afghanistan were dismissed for 209 runs in 48.4 overs.

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers with figures of 3-42 in 10 overs.

Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf and Shaheen Afridi claimed two wickets each.

Earlier, Pakistan handed a target of 269 runs to Afghanistan after winning the toss and opting to bat first.

Pakistan finished at 268-8 in 50 overs. Mohammad Rizwan (67) and Babar Azam (60) scored fifties for the Men in Green.

Pakistan have already won the series 2-0 and will be looking to make a clean sweep in Colombo, Sri Lanka, where Afghanistan is hosting the series.

Ahead of the match today, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam remarked that the first 10 overs would be tough.

“We will increase the pressure on the Afghan team by setting a huge target,” he said, adding that four changes had been made to the playing eleven.

He added that Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Wasim Jr are playing today in place of Usama Mir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

On the other hand, Afghanistan suffered a blow when all-rounder Azmatullah Umarzai was ruled out of the third ODI match due to side strain.

All-rounder Gulbadin Naib has been brought in to replace Azmatullah, the Afghanistan Cricket Board said.

During the last match, both sides went head-to-head in an intense clash.

The Men in Green continued their superb form, even as the match seemed lost at one point. However, Naseem Shah — who led Pakistan to a victory against the same opposition in Asia Cup 2022 — once again guided Pakistan to a thrilling victory in the last over, helping the side score the much-needed 11 runs off 6 balls.