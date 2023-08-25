PM Kakar calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen Pakistan’s relationships with world

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday and received a briefing on the foreign policy of Pakistan.

Upon arrival at the ministry, the prime minister was received by Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and senior officers.

Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi briefed the prime minister about the country’s foreign policy. The briefing covered Pakistan’s external relations, the working of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, recent efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties with other countries, and priorities for the future, especially in view of the regional and global developments.

Caretaker PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar visited Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Foreign Secretary briefed PM about 🇵🇰’s foreign policy. PM gave specific directions on different aspects of foreign policy with particular reference to the facilitation of & engagement with Pakistani… pic.twitter.com/BAeNjmN61j — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) August 24, 2023

The prime minister was apprised of the steps being taken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination with the ministries and departments concerned, to facilitate the Pakistani diaspora working and residing abroad. The need for close coordination between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all other national stakeholders was discussed with a view to ensuring the synergetic and holistic pursuit of Pakistan’s foreign policy objectives, security, trade and economic objectives.

PM Kakar shared his vision for a dynamic foreign policy and for strengthening Pakistan’s relationships with other countries. He gave specific directions on different aspects of the foreign policy, with particular reference to facilitation of and engagement with the Pakistani diaspora.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar being briefed during his visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad. pic.twitter.com/uOLiWtLxWH — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) August 24, 2023

The prime minister appreciated the crucial role played by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistani diplomats in promoting and protecting the national interests abroad. He expressed his desire for continued engagement with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate the smooth implementation of decisions in priority foreign policy areas.

Pakistan to continue moral, political support to Kashmiris

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar Thursday held a meeting with Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwarul Haq.

The AJK prime minister congratulated him on assuming the office of caretaker prime minister and expressed his best wishes for him.

The caretaker prime minister assured the AJK prime minister of unconditional support of Pakistan to Kashmir.

He said Pakistan stood shoulder-to-shoulder with people of Kashmir in their struggle for right to self-determination.

The PM said Pakistan would continue the diplomatic, political and moral support of Kashmiris till the Kashmir issue was resolved according to the United Nations Security Council Resolutions and as per wishes of the people of Kashmir through a plebiscite.

Finance minister calls on PM

Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar on Thursday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here.

In the meeting, they discussed the overall economic situation in the country, a PM Office statement said.

نگران وزیراعظم انوار الحق کاکڑ سے نگران وزیر خزانہ شمشاد اختر کی ملاقات۔ ملاقات میں ملک کی موجودہ معاشی اور اقتصادی صورتحال پر تفصیلی گفتگو، نگران وزیر خزانہ نے وزیراعظم کو اپنی وزارت کی کارگردگی کے حوالے سے آگاہ کیا۔ pic.twitter.com/eePOFDRD48 — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) August 24, 2023

Finance Minister Shamshad also apprised the prime minister of the performance of her ministry.

BBC Bureau Chief meets PM

South Asia Bureau Chief of BBC News Jacky Martens called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar here on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Ms. Jacky Martens, South Asia Bureau Chief of BBC News called on the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in Islamabad today. She briefed the Premier about the expansion of BBC's presence in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/GGoyzASiL5 — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) August 24, 2023

She briefed the prime minister about expansion of the BBC’s presence in Pakistan. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi and Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti were also present.