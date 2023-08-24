Surrender not an option we will continue fighting extremism: PM

Stresses collective efforts to embark on journey of transforming, improving economy

Terms businessmen engine of economy and agents of economic sustenance

Launches monsoon tree plantation campaign as part of ‘Green Pakistan Programme 2023’ ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday categorically said that Pakistan would never surrender to radicalization, extremism and intolerance rather would fight without falling prey to war fatigue.

“Those who think we will fall prey to war fatigue should clear their misunderstanding. This war is not fought by individuals… This war is fought by nation… Surrendering is not an option… And we will fight no matter what the extent be,” PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar said during a press conference at Governor’s House during his visit to Karachi on Wednesday.

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi and Sindg Governor Kamran Tessori accompanied the prime minister.

Referring to the martyrdom of soldiers in South Waziristan on Tuesday, he said that Pakistan was not a power that will return 5,000 kilometers away from here. “This is our home. We are here. We will run our home in our own way,” he said.

The prime minister said those trying to undermine the morale of the Pakistani nation should clear their misunderstanding as Pakistan would never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs. He said Pakistan was not fighting this war on alms rather “spending our own taxpayers’ money.”

He said the Pakistani soldiers were not rendering sacrifices in return for the salaries. “Their service is not in return for salaries, rather respect and dignity is their salary. Salary is just meant to suffice their needs. The nation pays them in the form of respect,” he remarked.

Prime Minister Kakar said that those who were trying to create chaos in the name of religion were actually miscalculating and misreading. “This is a clear message. They can fight for a limited time, but not for long. They are miscalculating and misreading whom they are faced with. We are not afraid of suicide attackers,” he said.

Referring to the rescue operation of trapped eight passengers of a cable car in Battagram, the prime minister said the country’s infrastructure was becoming a threat to human lives. “We were overwhelmingly over the moon as we heard the rescue of the last kid…

We will celebrate it as it gave us an opportunity to unify us,” he commented and appreciated the rescuers for the way they rescued the kids and children for the way they controlled their nerves in a heroic way. He said the defense institutions did not only face challenges on external fronts but also take a lead role in crisis management. He also asked the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other relevant departments to improve their performance.

PM Assures to resolve businessmen issues including power, gas problems

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has assured that the concerns of business community including power and gas issues will be resolved on priority basis.

Speaking during his meeting with prominent entrepreneurs in Karachi on Wednesday, he acknowledged the contributions of the businessmen, saying they are the engine of economy and agents of economic sustenance.

The caretaker prime minister asked the entrepreneurs to give practical suggestions for the revival of the economy. He said a mechanism will be designed after consultations with the entrepreneurs for the feasible actions that the caretaker government can undertake in its brief period.

He said: “It is through collective efforts we can embark upon the journey of transforming and improving the country’s economy. He was confident that we will transform and bring positive change together.”

Anwaarul Haq Kakar said the government’s responsibility is to facilitate the business community and then collect taxes from them so that these could be spent for the uplift of deprived segments of the society.

He also asked the business community to embrace best business practices for better branding of Pakistan in the outside world.

The premier recognized the fact that industrialization is not possible without ensuring supply of consistent cheap energy. He said Pakistan is blessed with immense natural resources and there is no need for despondency.

A day earlier, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation met caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar at the Governor’s Hous

The MQM-P delegation includes Farooq Sattar, Aminul Haque, Khawaja Izharul Hassan and Javed Hanif. Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori also attended the meeting

The delegation members congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office and expressed good wishes for him.

Monsoon tree plantation campaign

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday launched the monsoon tree plantation campaign as part of the “Green Pakistan Programme 2023” by planting a sapling here.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister stressed to work with national spirit beyond politics to deal with the climate change issues.

He said effective measures were inevitable to protect against the negative impacts of climate change.

He maintained that despite the fact that its share in the global emission of greenhouse gases was less than one percent, Pakistan had been the most affected by the climate change.

He said Islam taught the rights of Almighty Allah, human beings and the plants, therefore, “We need to value these blessings”.

The prime minister said pollution and other factors affecting the environment had negative impacts, such as floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters.

He called upon the leadership of political parties and civil society to make efforts for addressing the climate change issue on priority.

The international community should also play its role to avert the negative effects of climate change, the prime minister added.

On the occasion, the prime minister was informed during a briefing that this year, a total of 11 million saplings would be planted across the country under the monsoon plantation campaign.

“This year, 13.98 million saplings were planted across the country under the Spring Plantation Campaign.”

The prime minister was informed that the Ministry of Climate Change, in collaboration with the Provincial Forestry Department was taking steps to create awareness about the importance of plantation campaigns.