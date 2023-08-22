SCBAP condemns Imaan Mazaari’s arrest

Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on Monday condemned the arrest of Imaan Mazaari.

It stated that it stands with the rule of law, supremacy of the Constitution and independence of the institutions and in doing so we strongly condemn the arrest of Ms. Imaan Mazari. Besides being a renowned human right activist, she is also an Advocate, hence this Association views her arrest with grave concern. Such arrests are not only in clear violation of rule of law and all principles of fairness and iustice but are also in direct contradiction to the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.

SCBAP would also like to state that today’s order passed by Anti-Terrorism Court, granting three-day physical remand of Ms. Imaan Mazari is also deeply concerning, as there was nothing to recover from her beyond her own statement. The order of the ATC Court not only violates our jurisprudence but also raise questions about the legitimacy of so called charges under which she has been arrested. It is crucial that legal proceedings are conducted in a transparent and just manner, upholding the principles of justice and human rights.

It is truly unfortunate that state which is supposed to guard fundamental rights of the citizens of Pakistan is now actively violating the said rights. The manner in which she has been arrested and subjected to detention followed by three day remand is utterly unlawful. It is crucial to ensure that all individuals accused of any crimes are granted their fundamental rights (as enshrined in Art.4, Art.8,9, 10, 10-A, 14 and Art. 19 of the Constitution), including the opportunity of fair trial.

This Association would like to reiterate that every citizen has right to be treated in accordance with the law. The successive tactics of arresting people in so-called FIRs and grant of unlawful physical remand cannot be condoned in a civilized society where rule of law is protected. Thus, this Association demands immediate release of Ms. Imaan Mazari.