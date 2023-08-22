ECP urges caretaker govts to refrain from indulging in political activities

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday again cautioned the federal and provincial governments against getting involved in any political activities that might undermine the smooth conduct of elections.

The ECP, in a notification, affirmed that caretaker governments must refrain from any actions aimed at exerting influence on the elections or engaging in any activities that could, in any way, impact or compromise the integrity of free and fair elections.

It said,”The caretaker governments, as apolitical bodies, are authorized to make decisions or take steps pertaining to ongoing bilateral or multilateral agreements, as well as projects that have been previously initiated under the Public Private Partnership Authority Act 2017.”

The ECP cautioned the caretaker administrations to confine themselves to the authority granted to them by the Elections Act, 2017.

The Commission cited an instance, in which it intervened to curtail the caretaker government in Punjab from exceeding its prescribed powers.

“A letter was penned by the Election Commission addressed to the caretaker Chief Minister (CM) and Chief Secretary of Punjab. The letter conveyed that the caretaker administration is restricted from making significant decisions, and its authority is limited to overseeing routine operations,” it added.

The ECP expressed concern over the issuance of no-objection certificates (NOCs) to housing societies in green belt areas by deputy commissioners, and cautioned the caretaker governments against making decisions that fall outside their purview and should instead be made by elected governments.

The ECP additionally enacted a prohibition on any kind of hiring in federal, provincial, and local government ministries, divisions, departments, or institutions. The sole exemption to this rule is when cases receive prior approval from the Commission.

The Commission further directed the interim administrations to refrain from announcing or commencing any fresh development initiatives on both the federal and provincial fronts. This directive applies except for projects already underway or approved before the notification was issued.

Commencing with the announcement of the election schedule, the allocation of development funds for new projects within local government institutions across provinces and cantonment boards nationwide will be suspended. This suspension will persist until the declaration of the general election results, stated the notification.

The election oversight body affirmed its constitutional duty to ensure the fair and honest organization and conduct of elections, in accordance with the provisions of Article 218(3) of the Constitution.

The ECP additionally directed the interim administrations at both the national and provincial levels to cooperate in facilitating elections within legal parameters. This encompasses adhering to all notifications, guidelines, and regulations detailed in Section 230 of the same Act.