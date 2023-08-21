NATIONAL

India violates ceasefire understanding with Pakistan

By Staff Report

On 21 August 2023, Indian Army resorted to unprovoked firing in Nikial Sector, targeting innocent civilians resulting in Shahadat of an old aged (60 years) individual named Ghias, resident, of Village Oli, District Kotli and traumatized 3 x women while cutting grass in the fields.

This blatant Indian aggression is a clear violation of existing Ceasefire Understandings. Pakistan desires peace and tranquility at its borders, however all necessary measures will be taken to protect the life and property of our citizens.

Any misadventure against people of Pakistan will be befittingly responded at the time and place of our choosing.

Previous article
Jamal Shah, Indonesian Envoy discuss enhancing cultural relations, people-to-people contacts
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Can Netanyahu normalize Israeli-Saudi relations?

Prime Minister Netanyahu faces a historic opportunity to normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia and set the country on an unparalleled path of...

The nation’s poor children

FBR makes mandatory govt agencies to integrate with PSW system 

PTI vows to take up President Alvi’s breach of orders in top court

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.