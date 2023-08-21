Govt to ensure security, create jobs in backward areas of Balochistan: PM

KAN MEHTARZAI: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said on Sunday that efforts would be made to provide employment opportunities and maintain peace and security while expediting the development process in Kan Mehtarzai, Killa Saifullah and other areas of Balochistan.

PM Kakar while addressing a reception through a video link, organized by the All Parties Conference in his native village Kan Mehtarzai, said that he would visit Kan Mehtarzai soon and review the issues faced by local people.

Anwarul Haq Kakar said that he was grateful to all the organizers of today’s reception for felicitating him on behalf of all political parties, tribal elders, scholars, civil society and lawyers from his native town after his nomination as caretaker prime minister.

A large number of people including leaders of various political parties, tribal elders, scholars, journalists, farmers, lawyers and students participated in the reception ceremony.

The government and opposition parties unanimously nominated Anwar Haq Kakar as caretaker Prime Minister.

The local notables expressed confidence that Anwaarul Haq Kakar as caretaker Prime Minister would play his key role in the elimination of terrorism in the country, conduct of transparent elections and restoration of law and order.

Caretaker PM, Senators discuss Balochistan related issues

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar was called on by Senator Arbab Umar Kasi here on Sunday.

During the meeting, the two discussed the issues relating Balochistan province, said a press release issued by PM Media Wing.

Former Balochistan legislator calls on PM

Former member of Balochistan Assembly Mir Saleem Khoso called on caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar here on Sunday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Saleem Khoso felicitated him on assuming the office of prime minister and expressed his best wishes for him. The prime minister thanked Saleem Khoso.