‘Unprecedented in 35 years’: Sutlej River in ‘extremely high-flood’ at Ganda Singh Wala

LAHORE: Sutlej River is at “extremely high-flood level” at Ganda Singh Wala and Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that rescue efforts were underway after a flood “unprecedented in 35 years” was reported in the river.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), the river is at an “extremely high flood level” at Ganda Singh Wala and will remain at this critical state while the NDMA in its advisory issued on Saturday said that Sutlej River had reached an “extremely high-flood level” at Ganda Singh Wala.

این ڈی ایم اے مون سون اپڈیٹ ⛈️: گند سنگھ والا کے مقام پر دریائے ستلج میں انتہائی اونچے درجے کا سیلاب ہے۔ سلیمانکی کے مقام پر دریائے ستلج پر درمیانے درجے کا سیلاب ہے اور 21 اگست صبح 6 بجے سے بہت زیادہ سیلاب کی سطح تک پہنچنے کا امکان ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/VhLciMXoax — NDMA PAKISTAN (@ndmapk) August 19, 2023

🛑این ڈی ایم اے ایڈوائزری:

پنجاب PDMA دریائے ستلج پر جی ایس والا، سلیمانکی اور اسلام کے نشیبی علاقوں کی آبادی کو بروقت پیشگی انتباہ اور خطرے سے دوچار افراد کے انخلاء کو یقینی بنائے اور کیمپوں میں بے گھر لوگوں کو طبی دیکھ بھال اور امدادی اشیاء کی فراہمی کو یقینی بنائے۔ pic.twitter.com/eMioVe99T0 — NDMA PAKISTAN (@ndmapk) August 19, 2023

The FFD said that River Sutlej at Sulemanki Headworks is anticipated to attain a “high to very high flood level” at the Sulemanki Headworks in the next 24 hours. Similarly, the Islam Headworks is expected to witness a high flood level from Aug 22 onwards.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) today, the caretaker CM said “278,000 cusecs of water” is rushing near the Ganda Singh border in Kasur and the government was closely monitoring the situation.

Monitoring the River Satluj flood situation closely as 278,000 cusecs of water rush near Ganda Singh Border, Kasur because of water discharge from indian side.

Visited flood-affected areas and relief camps today. Appreciation for district Administration,Rescue 1122, Police, and… pic.twitter.com/XseySdqFXk — Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) August 19, 2023

“Visited flood-affected areas and relief camps today. Appreciation for district Administration, Rescue 1122, Police, and Irrigation teams for their 24/7 efforts over the past 3 days.

“This flood is unprecedented in 35 years, but our teams are on the ground, dedicated to securing and helping our people. Insha Allah, we’ll get through this together,” the chief minister added.

Separately, in a media talk in Lahore later in the day, Naqvi said 10 to 12ft floodwater had entered several villages in Kasur and 6,500 people had been evacuated from affected villages in the last 24 hours.

“We will, if we have to, forcefully evacuate people from the villages under threat to prevent any loss of life,” he stated, adding that Section 144 had been imposed in the area.

‘India would keep releasing water into Pakistan’

In a statement issued on Saturday, Punjab PDMA Director General Imran Qureshi said there were reports that India would keep releasing water into Pakistan on a daily basis until Aug 21.

It asked all the departments to remain on high alert.

A spokesperson for Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) stated that the water level in the river at Talwar Post has reached to 12 feet, while it is as high as 15 ft at Fateh Mohammad Post.

Authorities began evacuations in Punjab on Friday after the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued an alert about ‘high to very high-level flooding’ in Sutlej.

دریائے ستلج میں گنڈا سنگھ کے مقام پر انتہائی اونچے درجے کا سیلاب ہے اور پانی کی سطح میں مسلسل اضافہ ہو رہا ہے۔#FloodAlert #PDMA#StayAlertStaySafe pic.twitter.com/Wil9D92TCP — PDMA Punjab Official (@PdmapunjabO) August 18, 2023

PDMA stated that the flooding in Sutlej has severed land link of various villages in Kasur and standing crops on hundreds of acres land have been destroyed.

PDMA stated that water flow has been currently 80,000 cusecs at Sulemanki Headworks. High flood in Sutlej will likely to pass through Islam Headworks on August 21.

The Punjab PDMA said that the Office of the Indian Commissioner for Indus Water Treaty had intimated that Harike and Ferozepur Headworks in India “have entered into the flood regime”. “The water will be regularly discharged on daily basis from the water works until August 21.”

“All concerned departments have been put on high alert the settlements along the river being evacuated while five were partially evacuated,” PDMA stated.

The authorities of the districts along Sutlej River being provided food items, shelters, medicines, boats and other necessary goods to tackle any emergency.

Earlier on Friday, the authority had issued a letter to deputy commissioners of districts along the Sutlej to broadcast announcements through mosques in rural areas adjoining rivers and canals to raise awareness.

The administrations were instructed to announce on public address systems of mosques regarding the flood situation to inform local communities, ensuring effective dissemination of information at the grassroots level.

The PDMA added that continuous reinforcement is being provided to discourage crossing rivers and nullahs and there was a need to limit the movement of snakes and other dangerous animals to ensure public safety.

It urged the public to cooperate with the administration to prevent potential human and property losses.