PIA distances itself from officers association

KARACHI: The management of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday expressed its detachment from PIA’s Officers Association, following a statement regarding the privatization of the national airline.

The PIA management, in a letter written to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), expressed its disassociation from PIA’s Officers Association.

The letter stated that the PIA’s officer association did not have any legal relationship with Senior Staff Association (SASA), as well as has no legal status.

“The statement of the PIA’s officers association should not be considered as an official statement of the PIA management, hopefully this letter is enough to explain the position of the PIA.” the letter reads.