MQM leader Kanwar Naveed Jameel passes away

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader and former Sindh Assembly member Kanwar Naveed Jameel passed away in Karachi after a prolonged illness on Thursday. He was 59, his family said.

The funeral prayer will take place tomorrow after Friday prayers at Mustafa Masjid in DHA phase-I.

In a statement, MQM said Jameel was born in Hyderabad. “He held the position of a member of the National Assembly twice and similarly served as a member of the Sindh Assembly on two occasions,” the party said.

“In the year 2005, he was chosen as the Mayor of Hyderabad. He is survived by a widow and two sons,” according to the party.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said that Jameel was an “experienced politician who consistently advocated for the underprivileged” within the provincial legislature.

Governor Tessori highlighted that the late politician dedicated his time in power to serving the people of Hyderabad during his tenure as the city’s mayor.

Meanwhile, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said that Jameel was an individual characterised by his integrity and exemplary conduct.

“As the district organiser of Hyderabad, the contributions of Kanwar Naveed Jamil will be remembered forever.”

Former Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also expressed sorrow over the demise of the MQM leader and prayed for the departed soul.