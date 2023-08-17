NATIONAL

IHC to hear Imran’s appeal against Toshakhana case sentence on 22nd

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday fixed an appeal against the sentence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case for hearing on August 22.

A two-member IHC bench, comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangir, will hear the case.

The court has also issued notices to the respondents over the appeal against the sentence. The court had already sought a complete record of the Toshakhana case.

It is to be noted here that a sessions court of Islamabad had sentenced the PTI chairman to three years in prison and fined him Rs100,000 in the Toshakhana case.

After the court verdict, the PTI chairman was arrested from Lahore and transferred to Attock Jail.

 

