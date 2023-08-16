KKH – the highway constructed with flesh & blood of Chinese, Pakistani workers

ISLAMABAD: Zhao Wanlin – a volunteer from People’s Liberation Army (PLA) – was among 25 martyrs who laid down their lives during the construction of Karakoram Highway (KKH) on Oct 1, 1976 at Kamila, Gilgit Baltistan.

Zhao was among those 25 Chinese nationals who died during a landslide triggered by an explosion during construction of KKH and thus pioneered the foundation of China Pakistan friendship by giving their flesh and blood for cementing Sino-Pakistan friendship. In total, 810 Pakistani and 200 Chinese nationals laid down their lives during the KKH construction.

Today, this friendship has become an iron-clad bond with millions benefiting from the projects of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) – a pilot project of Belt and Road project launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In a special interview with daily Pakistan Today, Ms Zhao Wanhui, the younger sister of late Zhao Wanlin, says that though her family was shattered due to early departure of her brother but she was happy to see CPEC flowering and transforming the families of millions of Chinese and Pakistani citizens.

“Visiting Pakistan and paying my tributes at the grave of my martyr brother was a dream for me which came true yesterday. Me and my sister both went to the Gilgit cemetery and cried at the grave of my brother who was only 24 years of age when died,” said Zhao Wanhui while tears rolled down her cheeks.

Ms Zhao, who hails from Shihezi city of Urumqi, along with her younger sister are a part of a 41-member Chinese delegation that visited China Yadgar to commemorate the sacrifice of those Chinese engineers and workers who lost their lives during the construction of KKH from 1959 to 1979.

The delegation also included 15 engineers and workers who physically participated in the construction of the KKH, besides their family members. The delegation was hosted by the Islamabad office of the All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises’ Association (APCEA).

“Visiting Pakistan was a dream come true for us and we are grateful for the organisers and the Chinese and Pakistani governments for making the visit happen. Visiting my brother’s grave was a dream for us and it was finally realised. I hope that in future, more such visits would be arranged so other members of my family and the families of other martyrs could pay tribute to their loved ones who gave their sweat and blood to the China, Pakistan friendship,” she added.

She said that after the martyrdom of her brother, the Chinese government paid compensation to her family and her mother was also looked after by the government until her death. She hopes that the friendship between China and Pakistan gets strengthened by each day passing.