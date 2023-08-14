Chinese citizens advised to adopt precautionary measures to mitigate security risks

ISLAMABAD: Chinese citizens in Pakistan should remain vigilant and adopt precautionary measures to mitigate security risks, Chinese Embassy said in a statement issued here.

The Embassy strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a Chinese convoy in Gwadar on Sunday afternoon.

The embassy urged Pakistani authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the attack, take decisive action against the perpetrators, and implement effective measures to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents.

In the statement, it was stated that “a convoy transporting Chinese citizens was targeted near the port of Gwadar in Balochistan, Pakistan.

Fortunately, there were no casualties among the Chinese citizens, and appropriate measures were taken to ensure their safety.”

Prompt emergency responses were initiated by both the Embassy and the Consulate General in Karachi.

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan vehemently denounced this act of terrorism, emphasizing its commitment to collaborating with the Pakistani authorities to collectively combat terrorism and ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, establishments, and projects in Pakistan.

Given the prevailing security conditions, the Chinese Embassy advised “Chinese citizens in Pakistan to remain vigilant and adopt precautionary measures to mitigate security risks, thus guaranteeing the safety of their lives and assets”.