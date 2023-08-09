PTI supporters protest against judge who convicted Imran in Toshakhana case

LONDON: Scores of PTI supporters in the United Kingdom held a protest against Humayun Dilawar, a district and sessions court judge who convicted Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

The judge, attending a judicial conference at the University of Hull from August 5 to 13, has been pursued by supporters and workers of the former ruling party, including women and children.

Videos capturing the incidents of harassment have gone viral on social media platforms. The judge is being provided security by the British police, who are taking extensive measures to ensure his safety and prevent any harm.

The confrontation has escalated to the extent that hashtags against the judge have begun trending on Twitter.

According to BBC, the University of Hull, which is hosting the judicial conference, has clarified that it had no role in selecting participants for the conference. The current cohort of participants, including judge Dilawar, was chosen by the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the high courts of Islamabad and Peshawar.

The University has been providing training for Pakistani judges since 2014 and is not involved in the political dynamics surrounding the attendees.

Judge Dilawar had presided over the Toshakhana case, in which former prime minister Imran Khan was sentenced to three years in prison. This high-profile case had already sparked controversy and political debates within Pakistan.

This protest is not the first time that PTI supporters have engaged in such actions overseas. In the past, government officials and opposition figures have been targeted by PTI workers in international settings.

Last year, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was heckled by PTI supporters during a visit to London, and more recently, renowned singer Abrarul Haq was mobbed by PTI party workers after a performance at a concert in London.