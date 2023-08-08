NATIONAL

Tributes paid to Maj Tufail Muhammad Shaheed

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Armed Forces of Pakistan, CJCsSC & Services Chiefs pay glowing tribute to Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, on his 65th Shahadat Anniversary on Monday.

Major Tufail Muhammad, the second recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, embraced Shahadat while fighting gallantly at Lakshmipur sector in East Pakistan in 1958.

Major Tufail Muhammad’s martyrdom anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan to defend the motherland.

Let us remember these heroes who have laid down their lives in defence of our motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons.

