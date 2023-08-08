NATIONAL

Punjab notifies increase in salaries, pension of employees

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Punjab caretaker government on Tuesday issued a notification regarding 35 percent increase in salaries and 17.5 percent raise in pensions of its retired employees.

According to notification issued by Punjab Finance Secretary Mujahid Sherdil, salaries of government employees from grade 1 to 16 has been increase by 35 percent while salary of employees from grade 17 to 22 has been increase by 30 percent.

Pension of retired government employees has been increased by 17.5 percent and government has taken back the notification of 5 percent increase in pension.

The pension increase will not be applicable on government employees who got retired from August 01, this year, the notification stated.

The increase in salaries and pension will be applicable from August 01, and Punjab Finance Department has dispatched the notification to all concerned departments.

